Iranian Navy on radio, Indian Navy ships with flags 'higher than usual': How an Indian tanker crossed Hormuz

An Indian LPG tanker crossed the Hormuz last week under Iranian naval guidance, maintaining radio contact through the transit, and was later escorted by Indian Navy ships with flags “flying higher than usual,” according to one officer onboard the vessel.

The passage was allowed after diplomatic engagement by New Delhi, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing the officer who requested anonymity as the crew were not permitted to speak to the media.

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The vessel was one of two Indian ships to have made the crossing so far.

Before granting permission, Iranian authorities sought details of the ship’s flag, name, origin and destination ports, and the nationality of the crew, all of whom were Indian.

The tanker had been anchored in the Persian Gulf for around 10 days before it was cleared to move on the night of March 13.

During the transit, the vessel remained in radio contact with the Iranian Navy, which guided it along an agreed route after gathering the required details.

The officer said the ship’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) was switched off during the crossing and turned back on after entering the Gulf of Oman.

Bloomberg’s analysis of AIS data also indicated the system was inactive during the passage.

The officer said GPS systems were affected by widespread interference since the conflict began, adding that the crossing took several hours longer than usual. Crew members had prepared life rafts before entering the strait.

On exiting the strait, the Indian tanker was met by Indian Navy ships that escorted it onward, with the national flag “flying higher than usual,” the officer said. The vessel has since sailed on to India.

So far, two Indian ships have completed the crossing under similar conditions.

“It seems that Iran is allowing select vessels to transit Hormuz after verification which takes place during the ships’ transit inside Iranian waters,” said Martin Kelly, head of advisory at EOS Risk Group told Bloomberg. “While ships are being allowed to transit, it is mostly only to the benefit of Iran.”

The officer’s account appears to support assessments that Tehran is attempting to control traffic through the strait, allowing passage to selected vessels while raising risks for others.

On Saturday, 22 countries urged Iran to cease attacks and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reported AP.

Countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea and Australia condemned Iran's attacks on commercial vessels as well as oil and gas facilities in the region.

"The effects of Iran's actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable," they said in a joint statement Saturday.

Over the past week, several ships have transited through a narrow stretch between Iranian islands such as Larak and Qeshm, moving close to the Iranian coast. These include bulk carriers that had called at Iranian ports and a Pakistani-flagged vessel.

The development comes amid conflict in the region following the February 28 Israel-US offensive on Iran.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes, and there have been reports of ships being hit in the strait, casualties among seafarers, and rising insurance costs.

There have also been reports that the waterway may have been mined.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical route for global energy supplies, handling around a fifth of the world’s oil and a significant share of liquefied natural gas trade.