CIA intelligence trail helps US and Israel target Khamenei in precise Tehran strike

Shortly before the US and Israel were poised to launch an attack on Iran, the CIA zeroed in on the location of perhaps the most important target: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s Supreme Leader.

The CIA had been tracking Khamenei for months, gaining more confidence about his locations and his patterns, according to people familiar with the operation. Then the agency learned that a meeting of top Iranian officials would take place on Saturday morning at a leadership compound in the heart of Tehran. Most critically, the

CIA learned that the Supreme Leader would be at the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US and Israel decided to adjust the timing of their attack, in part to take advantage of the new intelligence, according to officials.

The new information provided a window of opportunity for the two countries to achieve a critical and early victory: the elimination of top Iranian officials and the killing of Khamenei.

The remarkably swift removal of Iran’s Supreme Leader reflected the close coordination and intelligence sharing between the US and Israel in the run-up to the attack, and the deep intelligence the countries had developed on Iranian leadership, especially in the wake of last year’s 12-day war.

The CIA passed its intelligence, which offered “high fidelity” on Khamenei’s position, to Israel, according to people briefed on the intelligence.

They and others who shared details about the operation spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence and military planning.

Israel, using US intelligence and its own, would execute an operation it had been planning for months: the targeted killing of Iran’s senior leaders.

The US and Israeli governments, which had originally planned to launch a strike at night under the cover of darkness, made the decision to adjust the timing to take advantage of the information about the gathering at the government compound in Tehran on Saturday morning.

The leaders were set to meet where the offices of the Iranian presidency, the Supreme Leader and Iran’s National Security Council are located.

Israel had determined that the gathering would include top Iranian defence officials, including Mohammad Pakpour, the commander in chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps; Aziz Nasirzadeh, the minister of defence; Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the head of the Military Council; Seyyed Majid Mousavi, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force; Mohammad Shirazi, the deputy intelligence minister; and others.

The operation began around 6am in Israel, as fighter jets took off from their bases. The strike required relatively few aircraft, but they were armed with long-range and highly accurate munitions.

Two hours and five minutes after the jets took off, around 9.40am in Tehran, the long-range missiles struck the compound. At the time of the strike, senior Iranian national security officials were in one building at the compound. Khamenei was in another nearby building.

“This morning’s strike was carried out simultaneously at several locations in Tehran, in one of which senior figures of Iran’s political-security echelon had gathered,” an Israeli defence official wrote in a message reviewed by The New York Times.

The White House and the CIA declined to comment.

On Sunday, Iran’s state news agency, IRNA, confirmed the deaths of two high-level military leaders Israel said it had killed on Saturday: Rear Adm. Shamkhani and Maj. Gen. Pakpour.

Last June, with planning underway to strike Iran’s nuclear targets, Trump asserted that the US knew where Khamenei was hiding and could have killed him.

Also Read Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: A hardline cleric who made the country a regional power

That intelligence, a former US official said, was based on the same network that the US relied on Saturday.

But since then, the information the US has been able to gather has only improved, according to the former official and others briefed on the intelligence. During that 12-day war, the US learned even more about how the Supreme Leader and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps communicated and moved while under pressure, the former official said. The US used that knowledge to hone its ability to track Khamenei and predict his movements.

The US and Israel had also gathered specifics about the locations of key Iranian intelligence officers. In follow-on strikes after the attack on the leadership compound on Saturday, locations where intelligence leaders were staying were hit, according to people familiar with the operation.

New York Times News Service