Fliers from Dubai recollect horrific experience of explosions, feel relieved over homecoming

Whether the transit passenger or a family enjoying a holiday in Dubai-- the armed conflict in middle east Asia threw a spanner in their plans to return home, with fliers stranded there amid explosions before resuming that long journey back home.

Those who arrived here from the conflict-hit region recollected sounds of explosions, and roads becoming empty during their brief stay in Dubai, after the US-Israel attack on Iran escalated with the latter hitting back at targets in UAE, among others .

ADVERTISEMENT

Several passengers heaved a sigh of relief over the safe return on Tuesday and thanked the Central and state governments for the arrangements.

Shubha, a passenger from New York, who was supposed to return to Chennai on Sunday, described how the roads wore a deserted look following the conflict and added it was a "scary situation" in Dubai.

"Coming back here is like a freedom. I am coming from New York. I had a lay over in Dubai on Saturday. In the afternoon around 1 pm that day, they (Airline authorities) told that the Dubai air space has been closed" she told reporters at the airport here.

"Emirates Airlines and Dubai airport took care of us very well and immediately moved us to hotels. We were staying there in hotels. However, after reaching the hotel, we were told that some debris or something like a shrapnel fell at the Dubai airport causing some damage," she recalled.

"Scary situation prevailed during our stay as we could hear explosions every few hours. During nights we were able to see the missiles. Today, we are very happy to be back home, safe and alive," she said.

Chennai resident Karthik, who had gone with his family for a tour to Dubai said, "We went for a tour last Tuesday (February 24). We were supposed to return on Saturday. But on Saturday we got the news about the closure of air space."

He said due to the airspace closure there might be some delays on the flight operations but never knew that the flights would be cancelled. "We returned to the hotel on the same day and stayed there. We were able to hear sounds of missiles. Thankfully, we managed to get ticket for our journey today and came back to Chennai," he said.

Another passenger Syed Ali said, "upon hearing the news, several children started to cry due to the situation at the Dubai airport. However, the hotel authorities helped us a lot and accommodated us."

"Nearly 20,000 people were seen standing in long queues and were sent to various hotels. We should thank both the Central and state governments for taking steps for our safe return," Ali, who hails from Nagoor in Tamil Nadu said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier instructed the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare and Rehabilitation Department to know the status of Tamils living in the Gulf countries. The government also established a 24-hour control room at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to offer assistance to the passengers.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK Leader Anbumani Ramadoss, both allies of the ruling BJP at the Centre, had urged the Union government to take appropriate steps for the safety of Tamils living in the West Asian countries.