BJP names Manmohan Samal, Sujit Kumar for Odisha Rajya Sabha polls

The BJP on Tuesday announced that Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and Rajya Sabha member Sujit Kumar, whose tenure would end on April 2, would be the party’s candidates for the polls to the Upper House, scheduled for March 16.

The BJP said it would back former Union minister Dilip Ray in the third seat. Ray had announced his decision to contest as an Independent. Elections will be held for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha.

Addressing a press conference, chief minister Mohan Charan Majh said: “We will support Dilip Ray, who is contesting the election as an Independent candidate. His contribution to the state is immense. We do have the required strength to send two of our candidates — Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar — to the Rajya Sabha. With the BJP’s support, I am confident that Dilip Ray would win the Rajya Sabha poll”

Ray had earlier gone to the Rajya Sabha in 2002. He had won the election as an independent candidate purely on the strength of cross-voting.

He also contested the Assembly election from Rourkela on a BJP ticket in 2024 but lost. “ I will contest the election as an Independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha. I talked to leaders both in Delhi and Bhubaneswar. I will be filing nomination papers on March 5,” said Ray.

With its 79 MLAs and support of three Independents, the BJP is confident of winning two seats. The BJD, with 48 MLAs, is assured of one seat. The BJD has named two candidates —Santrupt Mishra and Dr Datteswar Hota. The Congress has announced its support for Dr Hota after he met party MLAs on Sunday.

A close associate of Ray hinted at cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha. “Not only the BJP, but many BJD and Congress leaders would vote for Dilip Ray,” said a close associate of Ray.

The BJP has rewarded Samal for his relentless efforts to strengthen the party in Odisha. Initially reluctant to move to the Rajya Sabha since it would end his role in state politics, Samal was convinced by the leadership that his presence was more crucial at the central level.

The announcement of Kumar as a candidate has disheartened many party workers.

A senior BJP leader said: “Sujit Kumar joined the party only a few days back. He should not have been rewarded. The party should have recognised those who worked for years without aspiring for posts.”

Rahul Sinha

The BJP has nominated former Bengal unit president Rahul Sinha as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from the state