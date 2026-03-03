'Remain indoors, stay away from windows': India advises nationals in Iran to stay indoors amid US-Israel strikes

India on Tuesday urged its nationals in Iran to exercise extreme caution and remain indoors as the security situation in the country worsens following fresh military strikes by the US and Israel.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," the Indian embassy in Tehran said in a fresh advisory.

"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India," it added.

Around 9,000 Indians, including students, are currently in Iran.

The embassy said: "Due to the heightened risk perception in Tehran city, the Embassy of India has relocated most Indian students who were in Tehran to safer locations outside Tehran. The Embassy has made arrangements for their transportation, food, and accommodation."

"Only a small number of students who declined the Embassy's offer remain in Tehran."

For other Indian nationals who are still in Iran, the advisory remains unchanged:

* Stay where you are, remain indoors as far as possible, and stay away from windows.

* Exercise due caution at all times.

* Avoid areas of protests or demonstrations.

* Remain in regular contact with the Embassy of India in Iran.

The embassy also shared emergency contact helplines for Indians needing assistance.