Nightclub fire tragedy: Co-owner Ajay Gupta brought to Goa from Delhi for questioning

Twenty five people, including 20 staff members and five tourists, were killed in the blaze at the facility in North Goa on Saturday night

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.12.25, 10:52 PM
Goa Police bring Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, to the Sunlight Colony Crime Branch office in connection with the North Goa fire tragedy that kills 25 people, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. PTI

Ajay Gupta, who claimed to be a silent partner and investor in the fire ravaged Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, was brought to Goa from Delhi on a transit remand on Wednesday night for questioning.

Twenty five people, including 20 staff members and five tourists, were killed in the blaze at the facility in North Goa on Saturday night.

Goa Police arrived with Gupta at Manohar International Airport, Mopa, at 9:45 PM before taking him to Anjuna police station for further investigation, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Gupta, a resident of Jammu, was produced before additional chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi in Delhi, who granted the Goa Police a 36-hour transit remand to transport him to the coastal state.

The court cited the ongoing air travel crisis caused by disrupted IndiGo flights as the reason for allowing an extended remand window and directed authorities to ensure proper medical care for Gupta, who suffers from a spinal injury.

A Look Out Circular had been issued against Gupta prior to his detention. Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by Goa Police in connection with the fire that broke out at the nightclub located in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, around midnight on 6 December.

Brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, co-owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, left for Phuket, Thailand, shortly after the incident.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

They failed to secure interim relief from a Delhi court on Wednesday, which fixed their pleas seeking transit anticipatory bail for hearing the following day.

