Goa nightclub fire: MEA considers revoking passports of Luthra brothers

Brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who are co-owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa, left for Phuket, Thailand shortly after the fire incident

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.12.25, 10:25 PM
In this image posted on Dec. 10, 2025, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during a meeting with tourism stakeholders at Mantralaya to review safety and security in the state's tourism sector, following nightclub fire, in Goa. PTI

The Ministry of External Affairs is considering revoking the passports of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on 6 December, following a request from the state government.

Sources said on Wednesday that the ministry has received a communication from the Goa government regarding Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra.

It is examining the request to revoke their passports under the Passports Act of India, in accordance with the rules, they added.

Brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who are co-owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa, left for Phuket, Thailand shortly after the fire incident.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

A Delhi court on Wednesday refused to grant any interim protection from arrest to the duo, while their partner was held in connection with the fire incident.

In court, the Luthras' lawyer refuted allegations that they had fled, claiming the trip was for a business meeting, and argued that the brothers are only licensees, not the actual owners of the nightclub.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by Goa Police in connection with the fire that broke out at the nightclub located in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, around midnight on 6 December.

