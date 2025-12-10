Goa nightclub fire: Police arrest partner Ajay Gupta, Luthra brothers fail to get interim relief

The investigation into the December 6 nightclub fire in North Goa widened on Wednesday after Goa police arrested Ajay Gupta, a partner in the controversial ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’.

The move came even as two absconding owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, failed to secure interim relief from a Delhi court in their plea for anticipatory bail.

Gupta, who has described himself as an investor and silent partner in the Arpora-based club, was detained by the Delhi police crime branch acting on a request from Goa police.

He was produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi, who granted the investigating team a 36-hour transit remand. The extension was granted in view of the ongoing air travel crisis triggered by widespread IndiGo disruptions.

A Look Out Circular had been issued against Gupta. The court also directed officials to ensure that he receives appropriate medical care and “timely medication” during his transfer, noting his spinal injury. Gupta will be formally arrested once he reaches Goa.

While Gupta was being moved into police custody, the Luthra brothers, who left for Thailand hours after the blaze, sought protection from arrest in a Delhi court.

Their plea for interim relief was turned down for the day, with Additional Sessions Judge Vandana seeking a response from Goa Police before resuming the hearing on Thursday. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice issued against the two remains active.

The brothers asked for four weeks of transit anticipatory bail to avoid immediate arrest upon their return to Delhi from Thailand. They have also requested interim protection.

Five managers and staff members linked to the nightclub have already been arrested by Goa Police in the days since the fire.

In Panaji, the state government has begun tightening scrutiny across Goa’s tourism belt.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant, after a review meeting with police, district officials and industry stakeholders, said the fire safety audit committee has started inspections across establishments. The panel’s findings will determine the fate of licences.

Sawant said, "If the committee finds that the establishments have not complied with the fire safety norms, then their licences would be cancelled and their premises will be sealed."

He added that strong measures were needed to prevent any repeat of the incident during the peak holiday season. The state also plans to introduce updated safety rules for water and adventure sports, along with stricter action against touts.

Tourism operators have been instructed to ensure that there are no physical altercations between their employees and visitors.