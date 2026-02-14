MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 February 2026

Death sentence in acid murder case: Balasore court convicts husband for killing wife

Reports said Chandan Kumar Rana, a resident of Santragadia, had thrown acid on his wife Banita Singh and three others, including her elder sister Barsha Singh and Barsha’s two minor children, on February 20, 2023

Subhashish Mohanty Published 14.02.26, 08:12 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A court in Balasore on Friday sentenced to death a man convicted of killing his wife by throwing acid on her in February 2023.

Special judge Dr Abdul Samim Akhtar awarded the sentence under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Besides the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of 50,000 on the convict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports said Chandan Kumar Rana, a resident of Santragadia, had thrown acid on his wife Banita Singh and three others, including her elder sister Barsha Singh and Barsha’s two minor children, on February 20, 2023. Banita succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

On February 4, the court had held Chandan guilty. Six other accused in the case were acquitted.

Chandan had married Banita Singh, the younger daughter of Kartick Singh. However, within one and a half months, marital discord surfaced after Banita discovered that Chandan had already been married and had two children from that marriage. She then left her husband’s house.

Later, when the accused visited his in-laws’ house at Bhimpura on February 20, 2023, a heated altercation broke out. In a fit of rage, Chandan allegedly threw acid on the family members. Banita’s father, Kartick Singh, then lodged an FIR at Sahadevkhunta police station.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh votes for change, not revolution; BNP wins commanding majority

After 17 years of rule by Hasina and the Awami League, the country’s longtime main Opposition swept the field in an election from which the Awami League was legally barred
Supporters of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami during the election campaign in Dhaka on January 22. (Reuters picture)
Quote left Quote right

The rise of Islamist forces along Bangladesh border pose a threat to Hindus of Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT