Andhra's CM Naidu unveils Divyang Shakti offering free bus travel to specially-abled people

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday launched the "Divyang Shakti" scheme, which offers free bus travel to people with disabilities.

Billed as a special gift for the Ugadi festival, "Divyang Shakti" is focused on social equity, mobility and "last-mile dignity".

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Naidu launched the scheme in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

In a symbolic gesture aimed at amplifying its outreach, he, along with senior leaders travelled with the beneficiaries on Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses post-launch.

Naidu travelled with the beneficiaries from Mangalagiri bus station to Penumaka village, about 11 km, said an official press release.

The scheme is expected to benefit over 12.76 lakh individuals, including 11.16 lakh persons with disabilities and their attendants, making it one of the largest state-led mobility support programmes for the differently-abled in India, the government said.

Key features of the scheme include free bus travel for people with disabilities across APSRTC services, 50 percent fare concession for attendants accompanying beneficiaries and eligibility for individuals with over 40 percent disability.

The scheme will cover 21 categories of disabilities while the government will spend Rs 207 crore on its implementation through the APSRTC.

In a coordinated statewide rollout, MLAs simultaneously launched the scheme in their respective constituencies, travelled with the beneficiaries, and participated in community outreach events.

The launch of Divyang Shakti comes in the wake of the "Stree Shakti" scheme, under which women in Andhra Pradesh have undertaken over 52 crore free bus journeys, backed by a government outlay exceeding Rs 1,826 crore, said the press release.

Recently, Naidu had also introduced the Draft Population Management Policy that would help raise the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) amid an ageing workforce. This initiative promises to incentivise families having a second or third child with Rs 25,000 at the time of delivery, and for a third child, the government plans to give an allowance of Rs 1,000 monthly for five years and free education for the third child up to 18 years.