Akasa Air co-founder Praveen Iyer resigns, second top exit in four months

Iyer’s departure follows that of Neelu Khatri, another co-founder, who stepped down in October 2025

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 11.02.26, 02:01 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Akasa Air’s leadership bench has shifted again. Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer of the airline, has resigned, marking the second high-level exit at the over three-year-old carrier in four months.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that after a remarkable five- year journey, Iyer has decided to move on to begin the next chapter of his life.

He will partner closely with the leadership team to ensure a smooth and structured transition through April 30, 2026, it added.

Iyer’s departure follows that of Neelu Khatri, another co-founder, who stepped down in October 2025. With this, two of the original co-founding members have exited within months of each other. Iyer is also part of the airline's Executive Committee.

After Iyer’s exit, the airline now has four Co-founders - Aditya Ghosh, Anand Srinivasan, Belson Coutinho and Bhavin Joshi. Vinay Dube continues as the Founder and CEO.

The airline currently operates 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, forming the backbone of its operations.

