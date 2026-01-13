Akasa Air Pune–Bengaluru flight delayed after last-minute technical glitch; passengers deplaned

Passengers on board an Akasa Air flight from Pune to Bengaluru were deplaned on Tuesday after remaining seated inside the aircraft for nearly one and a half hours due to a last-minute technical glitch detected in the Boeing 737 MAX plane, a source said.

The flight was scheduled to depart Pune at 8.50 am, with boarding beginning around 8.10 am, according to a passenger who was on board the aircraft.

"Akasa Air Bangalore-bound flight-- QP1312-- from Pune on January 13 is held up at Pune airport. Passengers had boarded the aircraft and the flight was getting ready for departure when some technical issue was reported in the aircraft at the last minute. Later all the passengers were deplaned," the passenger told PTI from Pune.

The revised departure time had not been announced at the time of reporting, the passenger added.

An Akasa Air spokesperson was not available for comment.