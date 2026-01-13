MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Akasa Air Pune–Bengaluru flight delayed after last-minute technical glitch; passengers deplaned

The flight was scheduled to depart from Pune at 8.50 am, and boarding started around 8.10 am, a passenger onboard the glitch-hit Boeing aircraft said

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 13.01.26, 11:27 AM
Representational image. Shutterstock

Passengers on board an Akasa Air flight from Pune to Bengaluru were deplaned on Tuesday after remaining seated inside the aircraft for nearly one and a half hours due to a last-minute technical glitch detected in the Boeing 737 MAX plane, a source said.

The flight was scheduled to depart Pune at 8.50 am, with boarding beginning around 8.10 am, according to a passenger who was on board the aircraft.

"Akasa Air Bangalore-bound flight-- QP1312-- from Pune on January 13 is held up at Pune airport. Passengers had boarded the aircraft and the flight was getting ready for departure when some technical issue was reported in the aircraft at the last minute. Later all the passengers were deplaned," the passenger told PTI from Pune.

The revised departure time had not been announced at the time of reporting, the passenger added.

An Akasa Air spokesperson was not available for comment.

