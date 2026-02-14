MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 February 2026

Bomb threat note found on Shillong-bound IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport; aircraft moved to isolation bay

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E-7304, scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Shillong, where a handwritten threat note was discovered by a crew member during routine pre-departure checks

Our Web Desk Published 14.02.26, 11:02 AM

The Telegraph Online picture

A security alert was reported on Saturday at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after a handwritten note indicating a possible bomb threat was found inside the lavatory of an IndiGo aircraft.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E-7304, which was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Shillong. The note was discovered by a crew member during routine checks before departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the discovery, airport authorities were immediately informed and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay as part of standard security protocol. All precautionary measures were initiated in accordance with established operating procedures to ensure the safety of passengers and the aircraft.

Security agencies and bomb disposal squads were deployed to conduct a thorough inspection of the aircraft. Passengers were safely deboarded while checks were underway.

Airport officials stated that safety remains the top priority and that all necessary steps were being taken to handle the situation without compromising operational security.

Further details are awaited as investigations continue.

RELATED TOPICS

IndiGo Airlines Kolkata Airport Flight Bomb Threats
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian pleads guilty in US to murder-for-hire plot against Khalistani leader

Nikhil Gupta said he paid someone in New York $15,000 to commit the crime, according to a transcript of his plea hearing
Supporters of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami during the election campaign in Dhaka on January 22. (Reuters picture)
Quote left Quote right

The rise of Islamist forces along Bangladesh border pose a threat to Hindus of Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT