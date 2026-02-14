Bomb threat note found on Shillong-bound IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport; aircraft moved to isolation bay

A security alert was reported on Saturday at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after a handwritten note indicating a possible bomb threat was found inside the lavatory of an IndiGo aircraft.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E-7304, which was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Shillong. The note was discovered by a crew member during routine checks before departure.

Following the discovery, airport authorities were immediately informed and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay as part of standard security protocol. All precautionary measures were initiated in accordance with established operating procedures to ensure the safety of passengers and the aircraft.

Security agencies and bomb disposal squads were deployed to conduct a thorough inspection of the aircraft. Passengers were safely deboarded while checks were underway.

Airport officials stated that safety remains the top priority and that all necessary steps were being taken to handle the situation without compromising operational security.

Further details are awaited as investigations continue.