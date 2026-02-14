Gujarat census to begin in two phases; house listing from April, population count in 2027

The Gujarat government announced that the upcoming population Census will be conducted in two phases, beginning with the House Listing Operation (HLO) to enumerate residential units, followed by Population Enumeration (PE).

According to an official release, the HLO phase will be carried out from April to September this year, while the second phase — Population Enumeration — is scheduled for February 2027.

The state government recently issued a notification appointing Census Officers under Section 4 of the Census Act 1948 and Rule 3 of the Census Rules 1990 to oversee and implement the exercise. Officials have been instructed to perform their duties with sincerity and responsibility to ensure that the census is conducted smoothly, accurately and within the prescribed timeline.

Describing the census as the country’s largest administrative and statistical exercise, the government appealed to residents to extend full cooperation and actively participate in the process.

"In pursuance of a notification issued by the Government of India on January 7, the Gujarat government has re-notified the period for conducting HLO. According to a state notification dated February 2, fieldwork for the House Listing Operation will be conducted from April 20 to May 19, 2026. Before the commencement of fieldwork, a self-enumeration (SE) exercise will be conducted for 15 days from April 5 to April 19, 2026," the release said.

Officials stated that the digital self-enumeration phase will precede the door-to-door survey to encourage public participation and enhance data accuracy. During this period, residents will be able to submit their information online, a move expected to make the process more convenient and inclusive.

"Following the self-enumeration phase, trained enumerators will visit each household during the fieldwork period to collect information in a systematic manner. In the HLO phase, data will be collected on the condition of houses, as well as on assets and basic facilities available to families. The house-to-house survey will cover households across the state," the release said.

Authorities reiterated that all information collected during the census will remain strictly confidential and will be used solely for statistical purposes, as mandated under the Census Act 1948.

Officials added that the data generated through the census will play a crucial role in policy planning and formulation, helping shape the development trajectory of Gujarat as well as the country.