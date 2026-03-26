AI in school curriculum from Class III by 2026-27, infra gaps raise concerns

The Centre on Wednesday told Parliament that artificial intelligence (AI) would be included in the curriculum of Class III and above from 2026-27, the proposal coming at a time when teachers are yet to be trained and Internet connectivity eludes nearly 40 per cent of schools.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Rajya Sabha that the department of school education and literacy had developed a Curriculum on Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (CT&AI) to inculcate AI-readiness in school students.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJD MP Sulata Deo wanted to know whether the ministry planned to introduce coding and AI courses in secondary schools.

“This curriculum will be implemented from Classes III to VIII, in the session 2026-27, and aims to develop AI-ready learners by focusing on computational thinking skills. The states/Union Territories are also working on bringing emerging technologies, including AI, into their academic framework,” the minister said.

The minister said the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had included a project on animation and games in the vocational education textbook for Class VI.

“AI is being embedded for awareness and foundational competencies among school students (Classes VI–XII) and building AI literacy among educators,” Pradhan said.

Additionally, CBSE offers a skill module on AI for Classes VI-VIII and as an optional skill-based subject in Classes IX–XII.

Through supplementary questions, Deo and nominated MP Sudha Murthy wanted to know if Internet facilities were available and whether teachers were trained to teach the subject in schools.

“We are developing two indigenous AI models. The primary focus will be to prepare our teachers’ community. The AI platform is a self-learning model,” Pradhan said.

“AI is a horizontal subject. The primary knowledge of AI will be given in Class III. After that, the students will use AI for a deeper understanding,” he said.

The minister said 60 per cent of high schools in the country had Internet.

“The government has envisaged providing broadband connectivity in all high schools. In the next 2-3 years, all schools will get broadband/Internet connections,” he added.

Ashok Agrawal, president of the All India Parents Association (AIPA) and former member of the Delhi University court, said the government’s proposal seemed to be unrealistic in view of poor infrastructure in schools.

“They are talking in the air. This proposal sounds like a joke. Basic infrastructure is not available in government schools. The schools are in hopeless condition. For example, thousands of school buildings are in dilapidated condition in Rajasthan. The students are sitting in open spaces. The situation is similar in many other states,” Agrawal said.

“Electronic equipment like computers and other facilities are not functional in five per cent of government schools. Electricity is not available in many schools. Power supply is erratic, too. In such a situation, the priority should be on the improvement of basic infrastructure,” he said.