ZEE5's first-ever Kannada original mini-series 'Ayyana Mane' to debut this month

Video streaming platform Zee5 announced that it will be debuting its first-ever Kannada original mini-series, 'Ayyana Mane', a supernatural murder mystery, on April 25.

The mini-series is directed by Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruthi Naidu Productions.

Director Ramesh Indira said in a statement issued by Zee5, "With 'Ayyana Mane', I wanted to create more than just a mystery; I wanted to take the audience on a journey where fear, faith, and family secrets intertwine." According to him, the story is deeply rooted in Kannada culture, exploring the weight of traditions, the power of belief, and the darkness that sometimes hides within the familiar.

"The eerie '90s setting adds to the tension, making the house feel like a character with secrets," he added.

The cast includes Kushee Ravi, Akshya Nayak and Mansi Sudhir, said the press release.

Indira said the story set in the misty hills of Chikkamagaluru, revolves around the powerful Ayyana Mane family, which hides a chilling secret -- three daughters-in-law have mysteriously died, each death linked to the family’s deity, Kondayya.

"Our protagonist Jaji (Kushee Ravi) marries into the family and what should have been a fresh start quickly turns into a nightmare," he added.

Zee5 spokesperson said 'Ayyana Mane' is just the beginning, and that more Kannada content is lined up for the audience.

"Kannada cinema has a rich legacy of storytelling, with audiences deeply connected to stories that blend culture, mystery, and emotion. We are excited to expand our regional content slate with interesting shows like 'Ayyana Mane'," he added.

