Allu Sirish, younger brother of Allu Arjun, to marry fiancee Nayanika in March 2026

Telugu actor Allu Sirish, younger brother of Pushpa star Allu Arjun, on Monday announced his March 2026 wedding with Hyderabad-based businesswoman Nayanika.

Sirish, son of producer Allu Aravind, shared the news with a video on his Instagram handle.

The video features Sirish alongside Arjun’s children, Arha and Ayaan, and niece Anvitha. The announcement also makes it clear that a sangeet ceremony will not be a part of the pre-wedding festivities.

Sirish, known for his roles in films such as Gouravam, Kotha Janta and Srirastu Subhamastu, will tie the knot with Nayanika on March 6, 2026. His elder brother, Allu Arjun, got married to Sneha Reddy on the same day in 2011.

Sirish and Nayanika began dating in 2023 and got engaged in October this year. The 38-year-old actor announced the engagement by sharing a series of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle. “I’m finally and happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Sirish last starred in the 2024 film Buddy, which was directed by Sam Anton. It also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh and Ajmal Ameer in key roles.