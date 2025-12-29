MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 29 December 2025

Allu Sirish, younger brother of Allu Arjun, to marry fiancee Nayanika in March 2026

The couple began dating in 2023 and got engaged in October this year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.12.25, 02:56 PM
Allu Sirish and Nayanika

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Instagram

Telugu actor Allu Sirish, younger brother of Pushpa star Allu Arjun, on Monday announced his March 2026 wedding with Hyderabad-based businesswoman Nayanika.

Sirish, son of producer Allu Aravind, shared the news with a video on his Instagram handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video features Sirish alongside Arjun’s children, Arha and Ayaan, and niece Anvitha. The announcement also makes it clear that a sangeet ceremony will not be a part of the pre-wedding festivities.

Sirish, known for his roles in films such as Gouravam, Kotha Janta and Srirastu Subhamastu, will tie the knot with Nayanika on March 6, 2026. His elder brother, Allu Arjun, got married to Sneha Reddy on the same day in 2011.

Sirish and Nayanika began dating in 2023 and got engaged in October this year. The 38-year-old actor announced the engagement by sharing a series of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle. “I’m finally and happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Sirish last starred in the 2024 film Buddy, which was directed by Sam Anton. It also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh and Ajmal Ameer in key roles.

RELATED TOPICS

Allu Sirish Allu Arjun
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India seeks $30 billion from Reliance, BP in Krishna Godavari-D6 gas field dispute

The government alleged that Reliance mismanaged the fields by pursuing 'unduly aggressive' production methods, which involved extracting gas from fewer wells than the number initially planned
Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States to Bangladesh, with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna.
Quote left Quote right

We are fully prepared to hold elections. Any attempts to disrupt peace would be dealt firmly

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT