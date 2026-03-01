Putin calls Khamenei's death ‘cynical’ murder, UK defence chief stops short of backing strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a “cynical” murder that violated international law and basic human morality.

“Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the murder of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family, committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law,” Putin said in a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, released by the Kremlin.

“In our country, Ayatollah Khamenei will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made a huge personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Iranian relations and bringing them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Putin said. “I ask you to convey my most sincere sympathy and support to the family and friends of the Supreme Leader, the government and the entire people of Iran.”

Iran’s state media confirmed on Saturday that Khamenei was killed in air strikes, raising fears of wider instability in the Middle East.

Britain’s defence secretary John Healey declined to explicitly support the strikes by the United States and Israel, saying it was for Washington to explain the legal basis of its actions.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Healey said the UK had no role in the strikes but shared the aim of ensuring Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.

Asked whether the strikes were lawful, he said: “It is for the US to set out the legal basis of the action that it took.” Healey said Iran was responding in an increasingly indiscriminate manner, targeting civilian airports and hotels along with military bases.

“We have strengthened the UK defences in the region, we are active in regional defence operations,” he told Sky News. He said UK aircraft were operating from bases in Qatar and Cyprus and were intercepting drone attacks on bases and allied forces.

China called for an immediate halt to hostilities. Wang Yi said China’s position was “immediate cessation of military action.” He added, “Blatant killing of a sovereign leader and incitement of regime change are unacceptable.”

Iran must understand that it has to give up nuclear armament if a good solution for the country is to be found, German foreign minister Johann Wadephul told NDR broadcaster on Sunday.

Asked how things would develop in Iran, he said: "There is a common interest in finding a solution. This can only be achieved if Iran understands that it really must renounce nuclear armament."

North Korea also criticised the strikes. A foreign ministry spokesperson said Israel’s attacks on Iran and the US military operation amounted to “illegal aggression” and violated national sovereignty, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The spokesperson said the US military action was “within the range of expectations,” calling it a result of the “hegemonic and gangster-like” nature of the United States.

The statement said the “war of aggression” by the United States and Israel was unacceptable under any circumstances and urged regional countries and others with shared interests to take responsibility for restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.

Israel’s military said on Sunday it had launched a wave of strikes in central Tehran after a large-scale air operation that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader.

An advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates issued a direct warning to Tehran, “Your war is not with your neighbors.” The advisor added, “Go back to your senses.”

The European Union said it was engaging partners to reduce tensions. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, “I’m in contact with partners, including those in the region that bear the brunt of Iran’s military actions, to find practical steps for de-escalation.”

She added, “What comes next is uncertain, but there is now an open path to a different Iran, one that its people may have greater freedom to shape.”

Pope Leo said on Sunday that he is following events after US-Israeli strikes against Iran with "deep concern" and made an impassioned appeal to stop what he called a "spiral of violence".

"I address a heartfelt appeal to the parties involved to assume the moral responsibility to stop the spiral of violence before it becomes an irreparable abyss," said the pope.

"Stability and peace are not built through mutual threats or through weapons ... but only through reasonable, genuine, and responsible dialogue," the pope said during his weekly address to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square after a Sunday prayer.