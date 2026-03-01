Kashmir to Lucknow: Massive protests hit streets after Khamenei’s death, Shia community condemns US-Israel strikes

Thousands of protestors took to the streets in several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, on Sunday against the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, officials said.

The protests broke out in areas with a large Shia population, the officials said, adding the protestors marched through the streets peacefully and were shouting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

1 5 A Shiite Muslim man holds a photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (PTI)

Iranian supreme leader Khamenei was killed in an attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday.

Protests were held at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama areas of the valley, the officials said.

2 5 Shi'ite Muslims gather for a protest march and chant anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans(PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday appealed for calm as police assessed overall law and order scenario amid widespread protests following the killing of Khamenei.

Abdullah said his government is in close coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of J-K residents, including students, currently in Iran.

3 5 Shi'ite Muslims tie banners of Khamenei to a clock tower (PTI)

"I’m deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader. I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest.

“We must also ensure that those who are mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully. The police and administration should exercise utmost restraint and refrain from using force or restrictive measures,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

4 5 Protesters hold portraits of Khamenei during a protest against the alleged killing of Khamenei in US-Israel strikes, at Ghanta Ghar, in Srinagar (PTI)

Large numbers of people across the old Lucknow on Sunday took to the streets in the Uttar Pradesh capital to protest against Khamenei's death.

5 5 Shia Muslims take to the streets in Lucknow (Screengrab)

Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Yasub Abbas today condemned the killing of Khamenei as "very unfortunate" for the global community.

The Shia cleric, while speaking to ANI, said, "It is very unfortunate. The world thinks that by killing Khamenei, Iran will be finished... America and Israel will get a befitting reply from Iran. Today, large-scale protests and demonstrations will be carried out at Lucknow's Imambara at 8.30 PM... All India Shia Personal Law Board have announced a mourning period of three days when we all will wear black clothes and put up black flags at our houses."

