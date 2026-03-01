Subhashree Ganguly, Ajith Kumar stranded in the Middle East after US-Israel missile strikes

Tollywood actress Subhashree Ganguly and Tamil star Ajith Kumar are among the Indian celebrities currently stranded in the Middle East following widespread flight cancellations triggered by the United States and Israel’s missile strikes on Iran.

Tollywood actress Subhashree Ganguly and her son Yuvan are stuck in Dubai amid the rising conflict. Subhashree was on a vacation with her son when the tensions began.

"They are inside a hotel and safe. We are deeply concerned, although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let’s see when flight operations resume," Subhashree's husband, filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, told the media.

Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar, who was in Abu Dhabi for training ahead of his next racing event, is currently unable to return to Chennai. Since his appearance at the 2025 24H Dubai endurance race, he has been training rigorously for other global competitions.

As per a report by Deccan Herald, Ajith's manager confirmed that the actor is safe and sound, assuring fans that he will be able to return once air spaces are functional again.

Actress Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta are also stranded amid the mounting tensions.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonal took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Hon'ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I'm currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return.”

At the time of filing this copy, however, Sonal’s Instagram story was deleted.

Sonal, known for starring in the 2008 movie Jannat, is among several passengers stuck at Dubai International Airport, who have been eagerly waiting for updates following flight cancellations.

Esha is currently stuck in Abu Dhabi as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East. However, she shared a quick update on Instagram to reassure her fans.

“To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception,” the 40-year-old actress-model wrote on her Instagram stories.

“Praying for everyone effected. all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon,” Sonal, who featured in 2012’s Jannat 2, added.

On Saturday, Esha shared a picture of the sky with the caption, “Abu Dhabi (praying hands emoji),” to let her followers know about her location.

Prior to the clearing of airspaces and missile launches, retro music composer Santhosh Narayan said that he was probably on one of the last airplanes to leave the Middle East.

Narayan, known for his work in Tamil films and most recently, in Salman Khan’s Sikandar, wrote on X, “My Qatar flight was probably the very last to leave the Middle East before the complete shutdown of airports. Just connected via starlink as I am flying into the U.S Praying for the safety of all my brothers and sisters in the region.”

The Middle East is facing a massive military crisis following a joint US-Israeli strike that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top military commanders in Tehran.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases across the Gulf, causing damage to major hubs like Dubai International Airport.

In an eight-minute video on Truth Social announcing “major combat operations” in Iran, President Donald Trump told the Iranian people to “take over your government” and described the mission as a “noble” effort to eliminate imminent nuclear and missile threats.

The US said that Iran rejected every opportunity to renounce its nuclear program during recent talks and was developing long-range missiles that could reach the American homeland.

An interim council is currently managing the Iranian state under a declared period of mourning. These tensions have led to widespread airspace closures across the region and sparked violent international protests, including a deadly incident at the US consulate in Karachi.