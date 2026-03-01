Jason Sanjay unfollows father Thalapathy Vijay on social media: Report

Tamil actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay has reportedly unfollowed his father on social media amid ongoing divorce proceedings between Vijay and his wife, Sangeeta, in the Chengalpattu District Court.

Several users on Sunday shared screenshots claiming that Jason was following Vijay Sethupathi, apart from 35 others, on Instagram. The Telegraph Online could not independently verify whether he used to follow his father prior to this development.

According to PTI, Sangeeta has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with an actress, who, if required, will be impleaded as the second respondent.

She has also alleged ‘persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion’. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on April 10.

In her plea filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, Sangeeta stated that their marriage had broken down ‘irretrievably’. She requested that the proceedings be conducted on camera and sought an interim order restraining social media platforms, web platforms and media outlets from hosting interviews and public discussions, stating that otherwise she and their family would face ‘further humiliation and mental agony’.

She further alleged that Vijay had been ‘emotionally withdrawn’ since 2021 and treated her with ‘verbal disdain’. According to the petition, he subjected her to ‘constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home’ while maintaining ‘open association’ with the actress. Sangeeta also claimed that their children, Jason and Divya Saasha, were facing ‘embarrassment’ among their friends.

The petition disclosed that notices and correspondence were exchanged between August 2024 and February 2025 in an attempt to reach a resolution.

Vijay and Sangeeta registered their marriage in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998, and held a second ceremony in India on August 25, 1999.

On the work front, Jason Sanjay is focusing on his filmmaking career. He has completed shooting his directorial venture Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead. The teaser was released recently.

Vijay, who now heads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is set to headline his last film Jana Nayagan. Directed by H Vinoth, the upcoming actioner has landed in censorship issues, and its release has been put on hold.