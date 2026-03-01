MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 01 March 2026

Missed run-out, dropped catch allow Hope and Chase to take West Indies to 35/0 in five overs against India

India had another opening when Chase went high towards cover, but Abhishek Sharma failed to hold the catch, letting West Indies off again

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 01.03.26, 07:55 PM
West Indies' captain Shai Hope, right, plays a shot as India's Hardik Pandya looks on, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026.

West Indies' captain Shai Hope, right, plays a shot as India's Hardik Pandya looks on, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026. PTI

West Indies made a cautious start but stayed afloat, reaching 35 without loss in five overs against India in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match on Sunday.

Shai Hope, batting on 20, provided the early runs. In the second over, he took on Hardik Pandya, pulling him for a six over midwicket and then finding the gap between cover and point for four.

ADVERTISEMENT

India nearly struck in the following over bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Hope pushed for a single, but Roston Chase hesitated, leaving both batters close to the non-striker’s end.

Also Read

Varun Chakravarty moved in quickly from cover but threw at the wrong end, allowing Hope to make it back safely. Chase responded by hitting Arshdeep straight down the ground for a boundary and then driving him through the covers for another four.

He continued in the fifth over, fetching a Jasprit Bumrah ball from outside off stump and sending it for a six behind the wicket.

India had another opening when Chase went high towards cover, but Abhishek Sharma failed to hold the catch, letting West Indies off again.

RELATED TOPICS

Shai Hope Roston Chase
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US-Israeli war rattles oil markets – but Russian barrels and global deals offer India safety net

Nearly half of India’s oil supplies threatened by Strait Of Hormuz closure, reserves and rerouted cargoes should limit the danger
Abhishek Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Target of deleting over one crore voters in Bengal was decided even before SIR commenced

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT