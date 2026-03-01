Missed run-out, dropped catch allow Hope and Chase to take West Indies to 35/0 in five overs against India

West Indies made a cautious start but stayed afloat, reaching 35 without loss in five overs against India in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match on Sunday.

Shai Hope, batting on 20, provided the early runs. In the second over, he took on Hardik Pandya, pulling him for a six over midwicket and then finding the gap between cover and point for four.

India nearly struck in the following over bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Hope pushed for a single, but Roston Chase hesitated, leaving both batters close to the non-striker’s end.

Varun Chakravarty moved in quickly from cover but threw at the wrong end, allowing Hope to make it back safely. Chase responded by hitting Arshdeep straight down the ground for a boundary and then driving him through the covers for another four.

He continued in the fifth over, fetching a Jasprit Bumrah ball from outside off stump and sending it for a six behind the wicket.

India had another opening when Chase went high towards cover, but Abhishek Sharma failed to hold the catch, letting West Indies off again.