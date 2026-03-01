MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan drone enters Indian side along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Army opens fire

This was the second time in three days that troops opened fire after picking up drone movement from across the border

PTI Published 01.03.26, 11:24 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Army troops opened fire to bring down a Pakistani drone after it entered into the Indian side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said.

However, the drone returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly in Digwar area, the officials said.

This was the second time in three days that troops opened fire after picking up drone movement from across the border.

The officials said the troops manning a forward post noticed the enemy drone at around 6.10 am and fired over a dozen rounds to bring it down.

However, the drone escaped the gunshots and immediately returned.

A search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, the officials said.

On February 27, troops had also fired on a Pakistani drone in the same area.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Pakistan Line Of Control (LoC) Jammu And Kashmir Indian Army
