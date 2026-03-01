Mahesh Manjrekar says he got into acting accidentally: 'Never thought of it as a profession'

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar says he never planned an acting career, but once he discovered theatre, his passion grew so deep that he no longer turns down a compelling role -- whether on stage or in a film.

It all started with amateur one-act plays in 1975, said the actor-director, adding that his interest grew after he attended acting workshops by his neighbour Jaydev Hattangadi, a popular theatre personality.

"I accidentally got into acting, I had never thought of it as a profession. The housing society where I used to live had yearly functions and all of us would act in plays. Rohini Hattangadi and Jaydev Hattangadi were my neighbours," Manjrekar told PTI in an interview.

"When Jaydev came back from NSD, many people, like Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah, would frequently visit his house. They along with Jaydev would conduct an acting workshop before a play. I found it interesting and considered doing Jaydev's workshop. That’s how the love for theatre developed," he said.

Manjrekar made his commercial debut in 1984 with the play "Aflatoon" alongside Sachin Khedekar and Sunil Barve.

"There were great actors like Dr. Shreeram Lagoo, and many others and it was a little difficult for us to get into commercial theatre," he said, adding that he later started his own theatre group, 'Ashwami Theatre Group', in 1988 and produced acclaimed plays such as "Dr Tumhisuddha", "Dhyanimani" and "All the Best", among others.

In 1992, Manjrekar acted in the Marathi film "Jeeva Sakha" and TV show "Kshitij Ye Nahi".

Four years later, he pivoted from acting to focus on direction, and made his directorial debut with the cult classic, "Vaastav: The Reality" (1999) starring Sanjay Dutt.

"I did theatre till 1996. But then acting took a backseat as I became interested in direction. I got into direction with 'Vaastav'. I never thought I would act again, but then 'Kaante' brought me back into acting. So, whenever there's something interesting, I take it up.

"Also, I always thought about returning to theatre. I had many film work commitments but then I did a play, 'Shankar Jaykisan', which opened last December and now 'Animal' happened, both are quite interesting," Manjrekar, who has acted in both Hindi and Marathi films such as "Wanted", "The White Tiger", "Dashavatar" and "Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy", said.

The 67-year-old actor-director is currently thrilled about his solo play titled, "Animal", which he directed, wrote, and even acted in.

"It's a solo act so I don’t have to depend on anybody but then I feel it is daunting and liberating at the same time," he added.

"Animal" follows the story of Dattu, a man from a small town near Pandharpur, Maharashtra, who arrives in Mumbai chasing the promise of stardom. What begins as faith in the city and belief in himself gradually turns into a fight for survival.

"We always say that, 'Man is an animal'. If you compare a man to an animal, a man is more ferocious, perverted and vindictive than an animal. So, 'Animal' is the story of a common man, I represent the common man. The irony is that the whole country rests on a common man's shoulder, they are the backbone of the country," he said.

Beyond this play, Manjrekar said he has been developing a film for his actor friend Sanjay Dutt, which he said will be different from their previous venture like "Vaastav", "Kurukshetra", "Pitaah", and "Hathyar".

"I'm in talks with him, one thing is sure, I want to tap into something new. I like to experiment and will always try to do something that hasn't been done before. I never want to be caught in a genre,” he said, adding he is also working on a love story and a violent film.

Manjrekar said he is aware of the commercial success currently found in hyper-violent movies, be it Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" or Ranveer Singh-fronted, "Dhurandhar", however; he maintained that blood and gore on screen should serve the story's essence rather than be used merely for shock value.

"In 'Vaastav' it was not necessary hence we didn't show it (that much violence). Two of my other films, 'City of Gold' and 'Lalbaug Parel' required violence and hence we showed it. Violence for violence's sake is foolish, and they are not accepted also.

"Like, "Animal’ was about the father-son relationship. I loved the film. It was a take-off on one of the most favourite films called, ‘Godfather’. ‘Animal’ was a very clever adaptation of 'Godfather'," he added.

"Animal", produced by Ashvin Gidwani of AGP World, premieres on March 7 at Tata Theatre, NCPA.

