Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna visit Tirumala temple, distribute sweets among fans

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Sunday visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams days after tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26.

Several videos of the newlyweds surfaced on social media, showing the couple greeting devotees and distributing sweets among fans and visitors.

In one of the videos, Vijay was seen guarding his wife as they made their way through the crowded temple premises. Rashmika wore a green-and-gold sari paired with traditional gold jewellery. Vijay complemented her appearance in a crisp white kurta set with a red shawl draped over his shoulders.

Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, accompanied the couple during the visit.

Fans gathered in large numbers around the newlyweds, eager to click pictures and congratulate them. In other videos, the couple was seen personally handing out sweets to devotees at the temple.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 at Udaipur in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding blended two traditions — Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs. Designer Anamika Khanna crafted the wedding outfits for the couple.

The actors later shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram. The first photograph of the couple garnered nearly 24 million likes, surpassing the reach of cricketer Virat Kohli’s World Cup triumph post.

Rashmika and Vijay have previously worked together in two Telugu films — the 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade.