MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 01 March 2026

Three killed, 14 injured in shooting at Austin bar, suspect shot dead by police

Austin Police chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a 'male shooting' at Buford's, a popular beer garden in the city's entertainment district

AP Published 01.03.26, 07:29 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Authorities say three people were killed, and 14 others were wounded after a shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas.

Austin Police chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a "male shooting" at Buford's, a popular beer garden in the city's entertainment district.

ADVERTISEMENT

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and then "returned fire, killing the suspect." EMS chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene, and 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals.

Also Read

Of those injured, three were in critical condition.

RELATED TOPICS

Police Suspect
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US-Israeli war rattles oil markets – but Russian barrels and global deals offer India safety net

Nearly half of India’s oil supplies threatened by Strait Of Hormuz closure, reserves and rerouted cargoes should limit the danger
Abhishek Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Target of deleting over one crore voters in Bengal was decided even before SIR commenced

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT