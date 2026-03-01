‘Pathetic experience’: Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert descends into chaos; organisers blamed

Singer Karan Aujla’s concert in New Delhi on Saturday turned chaotic after long delays, massive queues, confusion at the ticket booth and scuffles among the crowd, leaving several fans frustrated and disappointed.

Several videos doing the rounds on social media show chaotic moments, long queues and fights breaking out amidst the crowd. The 29-year-old singer-rapper performed at a concert held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

An X user said that concert attendees had to wait for hours and hundreds suffered from a stampede. “Pathetic event management by @district_india for Karan Aujla, Delhi concert. People literally stood for hours, hundreds involved in a stampede. The bands were not issued.. Literally paid 6k for DOGSHIT. How did you think you'd accommodate hundreds of people in a f****** redi?”

“Karan Aujla’s Delhi show was a banger, no doubt. But what’s the point of a hit concert if the crowd feels packed beyond capacity?” another X user shared.

Comparing it with Diljit Dosanjh’s recent concert in Delhi, the netizen said, “Diljit’s tickets were officially shut 15-20 days before the show. Aujla’s kept selling till the last minute. That tells you everything. Diljit’s event felt planned and controlled. Families, mixed age groups, proper movement space. Aujla’s crowd was mostly under 30 and squeezed in like the cap didn’t matter.”

“Artists did their job. Organisers didn’t. If the stadium has a limit, respect it. Selling beyond capacity for extra profit is reckless, not hype. Baali full on kalesh and ladaio waali reels are common in delhi lol,” they signed off.

In an Instagram video, a netizen said that some attendees snatched passes and bands from the box office and resold them at hiked prices outside the venue, which led to those having online tickets not receiving any bands. “This is the reality of concert in INDIA, especially DELHI,” reads the caption of the video.

A concert creator said that the tickets for the concert were the “most expensive” she ever bought. “We spent Rs 5-6K on tickets and still ended up standing outside. Our wristbands were literally stolen during the chaos at the box office due to the horrible management,” she wrote.

Another video shows an individual beating a concert-goer while Aujla performed on stage.

A video also shows a group of individuals gatecrashing the concert, which sparked fury amongst netizens in the comment section.

Following his New Delhi performance, Aujla is set to perform in Mumbai and Pune on March 4, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21 and Bengaluru on March 29.

Aujla, based in Canada, is known for his dynamic hits, party songs, and gangsta-rap style tracks. His most iconic songs include Softly, Admirin' You, Winning Speech, White Brown Black, Don't Worry and 52 Bars. He is also known for Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz.