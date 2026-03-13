Cinema hall owners in Kolkata bat for Bengali films to release throughout the year

Cinema hall owners in Kolkata have urged a screening committee to ensure Bengali films are released evenly throughout the year instead of several movies hitting theatres on the same day, specially during festivals, as the industry grapples with poor footfall and the closure of single-screen theatres.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between exhibitors and the screening committee for Bengali films at the office of the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) on Wednesday evening.

According to exhibitors, a lack of quality Bengali films and poor audience turnout for recent releases have forced several single-screen theatres in north and south Kolkata to shut down operations.

Those still functioning are reporting very low ticket sales for some shows.

EIMPA president Piya Sengupta, who also heads the screening committee, said on Thursday that exhibitors had written to the panel requesting that Bengali film releases be distributed across all 52 weeks of the year instead of clustering around festivals or specific “prime dates”.

“The exhibitors have requested that instead of three or four Bengali films releasing on the same day, the movies should be spread out across the year so that cinema halls get regular content,” Sengupta told PTI.

“Many big producers are choosing festival periods to release their films and competing for the same prime dates. As a result, multiple films release on the same day, while the remaining weeks see very few good films that can draw audiences to theatres,” she said.

Exhibitors argue that if releases are spread evenly across the year, cinema halls would be able to operate continuously and the Bengali film industry would benefit.

Those present at the meeting included Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India president Swarup Biswas, Navina Cinema owner Naveen Chokhani, Ajanta Cinema owner and distributor representative Shatadeep Saha, Binodini Theatre owner Joydeep Mukhopadhyay, and distributor-exhibitor Pankaj Ladia, among others.

Industry sources said some Hindi film distributors have been reluctant to cooperate when cinema halls prioritise Bengali films.

Under a directive issued by the government of West Bengal last year, single screens and multiplexes in the state must allocate at least one prime-time show daily for Bengali films.

During Durga Puja last year, several Bengali films were released around the same time. Some filmmakers alleged that a few big production houses and superstars were monopolising the release and distribution network, reducing showtime for other films and depriving audiences of the opportunity to watch diverse works.

Faced with the situation, independent filmmaker Pradipta Bhattacharya has chosen a different format to release his award-winning film Nadharer Bhela, organising screenings at different towns across the state against payment.