Vedang Raina, Sharvari play lovers separated during 1947 Partition in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ teaser

Also starring Diljeet Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, the film is set to release on June 12

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.03.26, 02:55 PM
Still from 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Still from 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Instagram/ @ImtiazAli

Vedang Raina and Sharvari play lovers who are separated during the Partition of India in 1947 in the first-look teaser of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming period drama Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Dropped on Friday, the teaser also features Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. The latter portrays the older version of Vedang’s character.

The teaser moves between different timelines. Vedang plays a young Punjabi man who falls in love with Sharvari’s character. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the two are separated, with Vedang promising to return to his hometown one day.

The narrative moves forward 78 years later. Old and ailing, the protagonist, played by Naseeruddin Shah, is seen narrating his love story to Diljit’s character.

Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, the film marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila.

It will also mark the reunion of Imtiaz, A.R. Rahman, and Irshad Kamil, who previously collaborated on films such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Tamasha, and Rockstar.

Vedang Raina was last seen in Vasan Bala’s 2024 film Jigra. Sharvari, on the other hand, is working on her upcoming YRF spy-thriller Alpha, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Diljit Dosanjh recently starred in the war drama Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to hit theatres on June 12.

