James Gunn casts Aaron Pierre as Green Lantern in ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’

Actor Aaron Pierre has joined the cast of DC Studios’ upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, directed by James Gunn.

Pierre, known for his performances in Rebel Ridge and The Underground Railroad, will essay the role of John Stewart aka the Green Lantern in the film, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Stewart is one of the space cops guarding Earth and its sector as part of the Green Lantern Corps.

The upcoming film, set to release in theatres on July 9, 2027, has been written by Gunn, with production scheduled to begin in Atlanta.

Superman, also directed by Gunn, released in July 2025 and featured David Corenswet in the title role and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The film revolved around Superman getting involved in an international conflict orchestrated by billionaire Luthor and went on to cross USD 600 million at the global box office.

Both Corenswet and Hoult will return to reprise their roles in the sequel alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio, who essays the role of Eve Teschmacher.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow will see Corenswet’s Superman and Hoult’s Luthor team up to fight the technological alien threat known as Brainiac, played by Lars Eidinger.