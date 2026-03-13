‘Border 2’ OTT release: Sunny Deol-starrer war drama to hit Netflix this month

After a successful theatrical run, Sunny Deol-starrer war drama Border 2 is set to drop on Netflix on March 20, according to the streamer.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film revolves around Operation Chengiz Khan. The story follows Sunny Deol’s Fateh Singh Kaler, leading a battalion in the war.

Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for directing films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009). It is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border.

The original 1997 film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played key roles in the film.

Border 2, which has grossed approximately Rs 484.53 crore worldwide, also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana in key roles.

The film, which was theatrically released on January 23, was presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. It was backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.