A week before ‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits theatres, director Aditya Dhar extends gratitude to fans

Dhurandhar helmer Aditya Dhar said he was “grateful” as he extended heartfelt gratitude to his crew and fans for their wishes on his 43rd birthday on Thursday.

The filmmaker, who is currently gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to the 2025 spy thriller, took to his Instagram handle to pen a long note dedicated to his team and fans.

“As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by,” he wrote.

“Sitting here today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the journey, for the team who has always walked beside me, and for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years,” Dhar added.

The director added that earning the trust of the audience is everything to him.

“In an industry where nothing is guaranteed, and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything… If this year has taught me anything, it is to never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be,” he wrote.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theatres on March 19, with paid previews scheduled for March 18. Backed by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.