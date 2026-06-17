Warner Music India partners with SVF Entertainment to expand into Bengali music market

Warner Music India on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Kolkata-based SVF Entertainment, marking its entry into the Bengali music market as part of its broader regional music expansion strategy.

The partnership combines Warner Music's global distribution and artist development network with SVF Entertainment's extensive presence in Bengali film, television, music and digital content, with the aim of expanding the reach of Bengali artists and music in India and international markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

SVF Entertainment has produced more than 180 Bengali films and distributed over 1,400 films across multiple languages. Through its music division, SVF Music, the company also works in original independent music, live concerts and cross-border musical collaborations.

“Some of India's most enduring cultural movements have emerged from Bengal, and its music continues to inspire generations across borders. SVF has been instrumental in building that legacy, making it the ideal partner as we cement our commitment to regional music in India,” Jay Mehta, managing director, recorded music and publishing, India and SAARC, Warner Music India, said in a statement.

“Through this partnership, we’re strengthening our presence in Eastern India, and creating a pathway for Bengali artists, soundtracks, and stories to reach listeners worldwide. This is a landmark moment for Bengali music and a major step in our mission to take India's regional music to the global stage,” he added.

“As audiences increasingly discover regional music beyond linguistic and geographic boundaries, this partnership with Warner Music India gives us an opportunity to take Bengali music to a much wider audience. Together, we can create new opportunities for our artists and repertoire while continuing to support the creative community behind them,” Mahendra Soni, SVF Entertainment co-founder and director, added.

Founded in 1995, SVF Entertainment operates across films, television, music, digital content and exhibition. Its music catalogue includes works by artists such as Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Anupam Roy and Jeet Gannguli.

Warner Music India, launched in 2020, represents artists including Darshan Raval, Diljit Dosanjh, Karma, King and Sanjith Hegde, while also distributing music from international acts such as Benson Boone, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran.