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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 16 June 2026

Bengal: Arrested TMC leader Jahangir Khan's wife holds protest at Falta, police disperse crowd

Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in West Bengal in connection with at least seven criminal cases registered against him

PTI Published 16.06.26, 08:46 PM
Jahangir Khan

Jahangir Khan Social media

A protest programme organised by the wife of arrested TMC leader Jahangir Khan near Falta police station in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was dispersed by police and central force personnel on Tuesday, an official said.

Police said the forces resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd that had gathered near the police station.

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Some members of the crowd reportedly jumped into a nearby pond to escape the baton charge, the official said.

Police have registered a case in this regard.

Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in Bengal in connection with at least seven criminal cases registered against him.

He had contested the Assembly election from Falta on a TMC ticket.

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