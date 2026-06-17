Rs 370 biryani row: Gurugram Police registers case against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

Gurugram Police have registered a case against comedian Pranit More and audience participant Himanshu Jangra over the viral “370 biryani” remark made during a stand-up comedy show in the city, police said.

The FIR was registered at DLF Phase 2 police station following a complaint by the National Commission for Women (NCW) and suo motu action by the police.

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The case also names the owner of The Laugh Store, the comedy venue in DLF Cyber City where the show took place.

The NCW had taken cognisance of the matter after a video from the show drew widespread criticism on social media.

The controversy erupted after a clip from a crowd-work segment at a stand-up performance in Gurugram's Cyber City went viral online. In the video, Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old web developer from Gurugram, recounted a personal experience involving a date.

According to the video, Jangra said he had spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani for a woman and expected physical intimacy in return when she later asked him to drop her home. He further described taking her to a secluded park, presenting it as a way to recover the money he had spent.

Pranit More, who was performing at the event, laughed at the remarks on stage.

The FIR has been registered under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with publishing obscene material online.

The case also invokes Sections 294, 353(3), 75(2) and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to obscene acts, public mischief and offences concerning outraging the modesty of a woman.

Police said notices have been issued to both accused, directing them to join the investigation.

Notices have also been served on social media platforms, asking them to remove the video from their platforms.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber Police have separately registered a case against More, Jangra and others for allegedly disseminating obscene content online.

The case was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station as FIR No. 36 of 2026 under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the BNS, along with Section 67 of the IT Act.

According to Maharashtra Cyber, content uploaded on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms contained objectionable remarks concerning women, consent and deceased persons. Investigators have also alleged that clips from the show were monetised to generate online engagement.

Dr Sejal Pawar, another participant in the show, has also been named in the Maharashtra case. Authorities alleged that a separate video clip showed her making derogatory remarks about deceased bodies used for medical education.