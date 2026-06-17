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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 June 2026

A new Cockroach Party seeks EC nod, Tamil Nadu outfit eyes formal political entry

Group says it is distinct from the viral online movement and plans to champion social justice issues while expanding its presence across the state

Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Published 17.06.26, 05:25 AM
Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party

Representational picture Reuters

A group has approached the Election Commission seeking the registration of the "Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party" as a regional political outfit.

The move appears to capitalise on a trending brand that has attracted many youths because of the emergence of the satirical online movement Cockroach Janata Party.

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C. Brahma Balasubramaniam, founder and president of the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party, said his political organisation was different from Abhijeet Dipke’s Internet-based movement.

Balasubramaniam, a lawyer in Tamil Nadu, went to the Election Commission office in Delhi on Tuesday with his party office-bearer R. Janarthanan and spokesperson P. Siva Kumar. According to Balasubramaniam, his party applied for registration on June 6, the same day Dipke’s Cockroach Janta Party held its first protest in New Delhi demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over examination irregularities.

“Today, the EC called us for an interaction to understand the party’s agenda. We have told them that our party will work for social justice in Tamil Nadu,” Balasubramaniam said, adding he would later consider whether to join Dipke’s CJP as discussions with the Boston-returned student were ongoing.

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