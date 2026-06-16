PM Modi calls for seafarer safety before Trump at G7 after US strike kills three Indians in Hormuz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged countries to ensure secure maritime routes and protect seafarers while addressing a gathering of G7 leaders, including US President Donald Trump, days after three Indian mariners were killed in a US military strike in the Gulf of Oman.

Addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, Modi said India firmly believes that lasting solutions to conflicts can only be found through dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation.

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The prime minister said disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have harmed the global economy and stressed the need to protect seafarers.

His remarks came against the backdrop of growing anger in India over the deaths of three Indian crew members in a US military attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman last week. Modi raised the issue a day ahead of his bilateral talks with Trump.

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region," Modi said during the session, titled Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity.

"It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the seafarers who connect all nations through global maritime trade. We must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear," he said.

The US Central Command said it initiated action to disable three vessels — Marivex on June 8, Settebello on June 9 and Jalveer on June 11 — alleging they were attempting to violate the US blockade of Iranian ports.

Turning to broader geopolitical challenges, Modi stressed that the most important strategic asset today is not minerals, technology or markets, but mutual trust.

In an increasingly interconnected world where energy, food, health, cyber and economic security are intertwined, international partnerships are essential for global progress and prosperity, he said.

Modi also noted that trade and technology were being misused for narrow interests, contributing to a growing trust deficit in international affairs.

"Today's world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. A nation's energy, food, health and cyber security, as well as its economic prosperity, are not determined solely within its own borders. Mobility, data, capital and technology all connect us," he said.

"In such times, the importance of partnerships naturally grows. However, partnerships succeed only when trust lies at their core."

He said countries must have confidence that technology and supply chains will be used for the global good rather than as weapons, that development opportunities will not remain limited to a few nations, and that global institutions can fulfil the aspirations of all countries.

Modi also highlighted the concerns of the Global South, saying developing nations seek partnership rather than assistance.

"Today, the Global South has high expectations of the global community. However, what they seek is not merely support, but partnership. They aspire to be partners in global development, not just beneficiaries," he said.

"We must move beyond the donor-recipient mindset and work as equal partners. We should walk together, side by side. Partnership must be rooted in dignity, not dependency."

"Through these efforts, we will lay a strong foundation for sustainable development for future generations," he added.

Sharing India's approach to international cooperation, Modi said the principle of "humanity first" remains central to its global engagement.

Referring to India's development model, he said the country's guiding philosophy is "Sarv Jan Hitaye, Sarv Jan Sukhaye" (welfare and happiness for all).

According to Modi, this approach has helped advance financial inclusion, health security, digital identity, technology-led empowerment and women-led development.

"India's experience demonstrates that development is most effective when it is aligned with the aspirations of the people," he said.

Modi travelled to France for the G7 summit after concluding a two-day visit to Slovakia. India attended the summit as a guest country.

The Group of Seven (G7) comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union is also a member.

The bloc serves as a forum for discussing and coordinating responses to major economic, financial and geopolitical challenges.