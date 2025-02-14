MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vishal Dadlani postpones his Pune concert with Sheykhar Ravjiani following accident

The concert was scheduled to take place on March 2

PTI Published 14.02.25, 10:54 AM
A poster of the Pune concert.

A poster of the Pune concert. Instagram

Singer Vishal Dadlani has announced that his Pune concert with Sheykhar Ravijani is postponed after he suffered a small accident.

The musician, one part of the Vishal-Sheykhar music duo, updated fans about the change via his Instagram stories though he didn’t specify the nature of his injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My bad had a small accident. Will be back in the dance soon, will keep you all posted,” he wrote.

Just Urbane, which was organising the concert scheduled for March 2, said Dadlani is undergoing treatment after an unfortunate accident. They, however, promised the concert will be rescheduled soon.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Concert Sheykhar Ravjiani
