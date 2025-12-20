MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 trailer shows Yuji rising above the tragedies after Shibuya Incident Arc

The first two episodes of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 will premiere on 8 January

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.12.25, 02:51 PM
A still from 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 3

A still from 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 3 YouTube

Following the gruesome events of the Shibuya Incident arc, Yuji Itadori faces an even greater threat from the ancient sorcerer, Kenjaku, who is set to create a battle royale-like setup across Japan in the trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

Unveiled at the Jump Festa event in Tokyo, the one-minute-56-second-long trailer picks up after the horrific events of the last season where Yuji was left blaming himself for not being able to protect his loved ones. As his friends and allies died one by one, Yuji was crushed entirely, leading to him feeling guilty and helpless for the entire incident.

In Season 3, the ancient sorcerer, Kenjaku, is set to stage a battle royale-like setup across Japan. New characters feature in the trailer, showing them as they are forced to fight and kill others in order to survive.

The trailer shows Yuji going from a place of helplessness to rising above the tragedies and realising that he cannot “afford to die”.

New characters in the third season include Kinji Hakari, Kirara Hoshi, Hiromi Higurum, Fumihiko Takaba, Reggie Star, and Kogane.

King Gnu will perform the opening theme song titled AIZO. The group previously performed the theme song SPECIALZ for the Shibuya Incident Arc and One Way for the Jujutsu Kaisen film.

Shota Goshozono has directed Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 at studio MAPPA, with Hiroshi Seko writing the series composition. Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa have worked on character design and Yoshimasa Teuri composed the music, all returning from the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The first two episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will premiere on 8 January.

