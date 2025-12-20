MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Dry spell to continue in Bengal, temperatures steady for five days, slight dip ahead: IMD

State capital Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius.

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 20.12.25, 05:10 PM
Representational image

Representational image

Dry weather is likely to prevail across West Bengal over the next five days, with no major change in minimum temperatures during this period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

A gradual fall in minimum temperatures by around two degrees Celsius is expected in the subsequent two days, according to the department’s bulletin.

Shallow fog is likely to occur at one or two places across all districts of the state on Sunday, the IMD said.

Also Read

The hill town of Darjeeling recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, while Kalimpong logged 11 degrees Celsius.

In the plains, Alipurduar in north Bengal recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 10 degrees Celsius, followed by Purulia at 11 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

State capital Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius.

The other places that registered significantly low minimum temperatures include Bardhaman (11.6 degrees Celsius), Sriniketan (11.9 degrees Celsius) and Bankura (12.4 degrees Celsius), it added.

