Taylor Swift gets candid about her emotional struggle after two breakups during Eras Tour

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has opened up about her emotional struggle following her breakups with British actor Joe Alwyn and singer-songwriter Matty Healy during the first half of her Eras Tour concert.

In the fourth episode of the docuseries The End of an Era, streaming on JioHotstar, the 36-year-old singer recalled the earlier days of her Eras Tour, when she was still committed to a long-term relationship with Joe.

The couple, who reportedly were in a six-year-long relationship, parted ways in 2023, shortly after Swift’s world tour commenced.

Soon after her breakup with Joe, the singer briefly dated Matty Healy, the lead vocalist of American pop band The 1975, but their relationship ended abruptly during the first part of the Eras Tour.

“I went through two breakups in the first half of this tour, and that's a lot of breakups, actually,” Swift said in the episode.

She revealed that her life was ‘way too hard’ than her back-to-back concert schedules. She said, “The show was what gave me purpose and was what I could use to get me out of bed.”

Swift said that her album, The Tortured Poets Department, was her source of inspiration, calling it “a purge of everything bad that I felt for two years.”

However, the Reputation singer affirmed to her fans that despite the upheavals in her life back then, Eras tour inspired her to keep going on with her life. “Men will let you down, but the Eras Tour never will,” the singer said.

During the Eras Tour, Swift met Travis Kelce for the first time. Her mom, Andrea, played a matchmaker after spotting headlines about Kelce slipping a friendship‑bracelet with his number onto Swift.

Swift admitted she’d “been very non‑athlete,” but her mother urged her to “do something different,” prompting her to give Travis a chance. They started dating, went public in September 2023, and announced their engagement in August this year.