Newly released Epstein files include new photos of Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson

1 18 Jeffrey Epstein poses with Michael Jackson in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Pictures: REUTERS)

The US Department of Justice on Friday released a new tranche of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a disclosure long demanded by President Donald Trump’s supporters and Republicans in Congress.

2 18 Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025.

3 18 Ghislaine Maxwell poses with David Copperfield.

4 18 A view of drawers and framed photos shown in Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan home.

5 18 A photo of Jeffrey Epstein appearing to hold a check with Trump's name on it is shown in this image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S.

It remains unclear whether the partial release will satisfy critics, with more documents expected over the next two weeks.

A key question ahead of the release was how prominently Trump would feature, given his past social ties with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s. An initial Reuters review found few references.

6 18 What appears to be a stuffed tiger is shown in Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan home.

7 18 A room in Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan home.

8 18 Jeffrey Epstein and Richard Branson.

9 18 Sarah Ferguson, at the time Britain's Duchess of York, is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The files included a photo of Epstein appearing to hold a check with Trump’s name on it and another image from Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse showing a copy of Trump’s 1997 book, Trump: The Art of the Comeback.

Trump’s name had previously appeared in flight manifests and an Epstein contact book made public during the 2021 trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

10 18 A book titled "Massage for Dummies".

11 18 The initials for Jeffrey Epstein are seen outside of his Manhattan home.

12 18 Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and a woman are seen in this image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025.

13 18 A painting of former U.S. President Bill Clinton wearing a dress is displayed inside the Manhattan home of Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents contained multiple mentions and photos of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, including images of him with Maxwell and others, a photo of him in a hot tub, and a picture of a painting of Clinton in a blue dress hanging in Epstein’s New York home.

14 18 Former U.S. President Bill Clinton swims in a pool.

15 18 Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

16 18 Former U.S. PresidentBill Clinton stands with Jeffrey Epstein.

Clinton has denied knowing about Epstein’s crimes. His deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, dismissed the release, calling the images “grainy, 20-plus-year-old photos,” and said, “This isn't about Bill Clinton.”

17 18 Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger and Ghislaine Maxwell.

18 18 Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Emirati businessman and Chairman and Group CEO of DP World, are seen in this undated handout image from the Epstein estate released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in Washington.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Congress the review identified more than 1,200 victims and their relatives. The release also included a fully redacted list of 254 masseuses and FBI files from investigations conducted in 2006, 2018, and into Epstein’s 2019 death.

