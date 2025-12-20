From Gurugram to Udaipur, ‘save Aravalli’ cry unites activists, lawyers in protest

Environmental activists on Saturday held protests in Haryana's Gurugram and Rajasthan's Udaipur against the new elevation-based definition of what constitutes the Aravalli hills.

Many experts feel that narrowing the definition of what qualifies as Aravalli removes protection from vast stretches of an ecologically sensitive range – and one of the country's oldest hill ranges – that has long shielded north India from desert winds and supported groundwater recharge.

A large number of activists, members of social organisations and locals gathered in Gurugram in a peaceful protest outside the residence of Haryana industries minister Rao Narbir Singh.

The protesters held banners and placards, raising slogans such as "Save Aravalli, Save the Future" and "No Aravalli, No Life".

A member of 'Aravalli Bachao Sanstha' during a demonstration as part of the Save Aravalli movement, near the residence of Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh, in Gurugram, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (PTI)

They expressed deep concern over the Supreme Court order ratifying the new definition.

The top court on 20 November accepted the recommendations of a committee under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on the definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges.

According to the new definition, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief" and an "Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other".

"This decision could encourage mining, construction and commercial activities, increasing the risk of destruction of the natural beauty of the Aravalli Range. We believe this decision could be detrimental to its ecological balance," said a protester.

The Aravalli mountain range is a natural protective shield for the Delhi-NCR region and plays an important role in preventing pollution, desertification and water crisis.

The activists demanded that the government declare Aravalli a completely protected area and bring in a strict and clear policy for its conservation.

"Nature cannot be compromised in the name of development, as the conservation of Aravalli is linked to the secure future of coming generations. Toxicity of air is gradually becoming widespread," said Sanjiti, a protester.

In Udaipur, a large number of lawyers took to the streets, protesting against the new definition of Aravalli.

Raising slogans, they marched from Udaipur court premises to the district collectorate where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the President and to the additional district magistrate.

The lawyers said the future of Rajasthan and Udaipur would remain secure only if the Aravallis are protected.

"The government should take immediate and concrete measures to ensure conservation of the mountain range," said lawyer Manish Sharma, one of the protesters.