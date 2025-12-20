MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Sakamoto Days’ Season 2 announced, makers unveil first-look teaser at Jump Festa 2026

The second season will unravel Sakamoto’s secrets through the manga’s JCC Infiltration and Taro Sakamoto’s Past arcs

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.12.25, 04:55 PM
A poster of 'Sakamoto Days'

A poster of 'Sakamoto Days' File picture

Ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto once again faces a bunch of assassins who threaten the quiet life he had resorted to after giving up on the world of violence in the teaser of Sakamoto Days Season 2.

At the ongoing Jump Festa 2026, the makers behind the anime announced that the second season is currently under production.

The second season will unravel Sakamoto’s secrets through the manga’s JCC Infiltration and Taro Sakamoto’s Past arcs.

Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto, once the world’s most-feared hitman, now living a quiet life as an unassuming shopkeeper after falling in love, gaining weight and starting a family.

However, peace comes at a price as enemies from his past resurface, forcing Sakamoto back into action. The anime perfectly balances over-the-top fight sequences with wit and humour while exploring themes of redemption, found family and the cost of leaving one’s past behind.

Tms Entertainment, the studio known for creating series like Detective Conan, Fruits Basket, and Dr Stone, has animated Sakamoto Days. A new episode of Sakamoto Days will stream on Netflix every week on Saturday starting 11 January.

Parts 1 and 2 of Sakamoto Days Season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix.

