‘Gachiakuta’ to ‘Takopi’s Original Sin’: 5 new anime series that had us hooked in 2025

The year 2025 was filled with exciting debuts in the anime world, even as much-awaited sequels and theatrical releases dominated headlines. From getting our heart broken with Takopi’s Original Sin to laughing out loud with Sakamoto Days and riding high on the energy of Gachiakuta, fresh stories with innovative concepts and poignant narratives kept us fans hooked.

As the year comes to a close, we bring to you the best new anime of 2025, along with a few special mentions that surely deserve a place on your watchlist.

Best new-gen shounen anime

Gachiakuta

First up on the list we have Gachiakuta adapted from the manga by Kei Urana, whose childhood experiences with broken items, Shinto beliefs and Hayao Miyazaki's Nausicaä influenced the story. It follows Rudo, a young outcast falsely accused of murder and exiled to a wasteland known as The Pit. Confronting monsters and a world stacked against him, Rudo must rise from the depths and challenge the power structures that discarded him.

If the Big 3 are the shounen for Millennials and Gen Z growing up, Gachiakuta is undoubtedly the one for the future generation. It reimagines the shounen genre with its explosive action, quirky character designs, gritty portrayal of modern decay — not to mention its depiction of class division, survival and rage. If you’re a fan of the artwork in Fire Force and Soul Eater, then Gachiakuta is right up your alley as Urana was heavily inspired by Atsushi Okubo while working alongside him.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Most heartbreaking anime of the year

Takopi’s Original Sin

What if the friendly alien helper Doraemon couldn’t save Nobita, the child he travelled back in time to protect? Takopi’s Original Sin answers that question with a devastating analysis of childhood trauma and neglect.

The story follows Takopi, an adorable squid-like alien from a planet that brims with happiness. The cheerful alien befriends Shizuku, a bullied and emotionally-ravaged girl, hoping to make her life better with his magical gadgets. But unlike Doraemon, this happy-go-lucky creature cannot comprehend human misery. Takopi’s repeated attempts to “fix” Shizuku’s life expose the reality of children whose lives are shaped by their parents’ poor decisions and selfishness. With its deceptively cute art style and a no-holds-barred approach to storytelling, the series is both painful and unforgettable.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Most entertaining action-comedy debut

Sakamoto Days

The best part about Sakamoto Days, adapted from Yuto Suzuki’s hit manga, is how it’s hilarious without losing its emotional resonance. It follows Taro Sakamoto, once the world’s most-feared hitman, now living a quiet life as an unassuming shopkeeper after falling in love, gaining weight and starting a family.

However, peace comes at a price as enemies from his past resurface, forcing Sakamoto back into action. The anime perfectly balances over-the-top fight sequences with wit and humour while exploring themes of redemption, found family and the cost of leaving one’s past behind.

Where to watch: Netflix

Best dark fantasy sleeper hit

Clevatess

One of the most overlooked and thought-provoking anime of 2025, Clevatess quietly carved a name for itself in the dark fantasy community with its depiction of power, morality and survival. Making waves silently in the anime world, Clevatess surely deserves a name among the ranks of Berserk and Claymore.

Clevatess follows the titular Dark Beast Lord, who adopts a human child after slaying heroes invading his territory. Resurrecting one of the fallen warriors to help raise the baby, Clevatess forms an unlikely trio in a bid to understand human nature and what makes them worthy of survival. The cherry-on-top is definitely the hand-drawn animation style that evokes ’90s dark fantasy anime of the likes of Berserk, replete with grainy textures and visceral action.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Best anime with an innovative concept

To Be Hero X

Set in a world where the public decides the skills of heroes in a rigged system, To Be Hero X is a critique of superhero fame and pressure. If people think a hero can fly, he will, and if that trust fades, so do his abilities. Trust is quantified as data, rankings constantly shift, and every two years the top heroes compete in a tournament, leaving only one unbeatable legend at the end, a hero known only as “X”. Genre-defying animation (Spider-Verse x Love, Death & Robots) meets a subversive take on superheroes in this anthological anime.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Honorary mentions

Several other breakout anime also left a strong impression this year. The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity brought to us a tender high-school romance steeped in emotional growth and empathy. The Summer Hikaru Died, on the other hand, unsettled fans with its exceptional mix of horror and slice-of-life drama.

Meanwhile, CygamesPictures, the animation studio behind The Summer Hikaru Died, also impressed with the original anime series Apocalypse Hotel. Fans could not get enough of the offbeat tone and the post-apocalyptic setting that slowly unravels the purpose of survival, service and hope.

From the realm of isekai, Zenshu — an anime about the harsh reality of making anime — definitely makes the cut. While the MAPPA-directed series highlights the importance of work–life balance, the supernatural comedy show Witch Watch won our hearts for its unusual main duo and its absurd world.

