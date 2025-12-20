Shubman Gill dropped as India name T20 World Cup squad; Ishan Kishan returns

India on Saturday announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with Suryakumar Yadav named captain and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan making a return following strong performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The biggest talking point, however, was the absence of Shubman Gill, the skipper of India's Test and ODI teams, who has been left out despite consistent performances across formats.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said the decision was more about team combination than individual ability, calling Gill “unfortunate” to miss out.

“Shubman is short of runs at the moment and he also missed out on the last World Cup,” Agarkar said. “These decisions are never easy, but we had to look at the overall balance of the side.”

India captain Suryakumar Yadav clarified that Gill’s omission was not solely down to form.

“It’s not about Gill’s form,” he said. “We wanted to have a wicketkeeper at the top, and that combination worked better for us.”

India have opted for a balanced squad with multiple all-round options and a varied bowling attack, said skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Axar Patel has been named vice-captain, underlining the team management’s emphasis on flexibility and depth.

The bowling unit is led by Jasprit Bumrah, with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty adding variety.

Kuldeep Yadav returns as the frontline wrist spinner, while young pacer Harshit Rana earns a maiden call-up.

The squad features two specialist wicketkeepers in Sanju Samson and Kishan, while the middle order includes power hitters like Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh.

Yadav backed the squad, calling it well-rounded and suited for conditions at home.

“It’s a good responsibility and a challenge to play in front of the home crowd,” Suryakumar said. “The squad looks balanced.”

Addressing his own lean patch with the bat, the skipper remained confident of turning things around.

“You will see Surya the batter,” he said. “Everyone goes through such a phase, it’s just that mine has gone on a bit longer.”

India squad for T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (WK)