From bamboo orchids to sky forest, Guwahati unveils India’s first nature-themed airport

Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport has unveiled a new terminal building that officials describe as the country’s first nature-themed airport, marking a major infrastructure milestone for the Northeast.

1 9 In this image received on Dec. 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu, fifth from left, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, fourth from left, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, second from left, state BJP President Dilip Saikia, extreme left, and others during the inauguration of a new terminal of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, in Guwahati, Assam. (PMO via PTI Photo)

The terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Designed to handle 13.1 million passengers per year, the project has been built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore specifically earmarked for maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

Officials said the development aims to position Guwahati as a key aviation hub for the Northeast and a major gateway to Southeast Asia.

The project has been developed by Guwahati International Airport Ltd, with operations led by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said the new terminal would act as a catalyst for regional and industrial development, strengthening Guwahati’s role as an emerging economic gateway beyond tourism.

"Enhanced connectivity will support trade, attract investment, and create meaningful opportunities for local communities. Inspired by the 'bamboo orchids', the terminal’s design reflects the cultural identity of the Northeast while integrating modern technology, sustainability and passenger comfort -- aligned with India’s vision of inclusive, future-ready infrastructure," he said.

The transition from the old terminal to the new one is scheduled to begin in February, with domestic flights initially operating from the new facility.

Officials said the process is expected to be completed by the end of March, after which both domestic and international flights will shift to the new terminal.

The existing terminal will then be converted into a cargo hub.

Conceived as a modern structure rooted in local culture, the terminal spans an area of 1.4 lakh square metres.

Senior airport officials said it blends advanced technology, sustainability and regional identity to deliver a seamless and passenger-centric experience.

Designed by Indian architects, the terminal draws inspiration from Assam’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage and is described as the country’s first airport built around a nature theme.

Named ‘The Bamboo Orchids’, the design is inspired by Assam’s iconic ‘kopou phool’ or foxtail orchid and indigenous bamboo varieties, including Bholuka bamboo from Assam and Apatani bamboo from Arunachal Pradesh.

The bamboo-inspired interiors incorporate around 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced Northeast bamboo, which officials said sets a new benchmark for sustainable construction in Indian airports.

The terminal also features Kaziranga-inspired landscapes with lush green spaces that mirror Assam’s forests.

Traditional Assamese headgear ‘japis’ have been integrated into various design elements, while the rhino motif, symbolising strength and calmness, features prominently across the terminal.

Fifty-seven distinctive columns, designed to resemble bouquets of the foxtail orchid, adorn the departure and arrival areas.

Arriving passengers will also pass through a ‘sky forest’, a green zone with around one lakh plants from 100 species of local flora, creating a forest-like ambience.

Operational preparedness has been ensured through a comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer programme, supported by an expert visiting team from Munich, Germany.

Officials said this positions Guwahati as a critical passenger and cargo hub for all eight northeastern states, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, enhancing connectivity to destinations known for tea gardens, wildlife reserves, riverine landscapes, living-root bridges and hill tourism.

Equipped with DigiYatra-enabled passenger processing, smart check-in systems and expansive, naturally lit interiors, the terminal has been designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually by 2032, significantly boosting domestic and international connectivity. D

uring the 2024-25 financial year, Guwahati airport recorded passenger traffic of 6.5 million per annum, reflecting the region’s growing aviation demand.

Future plans include integrated domestic and international cargo facilities to further strengthen regional supply chains and economic growth.

“For the first time in India, passengers will have access to check-in facilities at the parking area and arrival forecourt, eliminating the need to carry baggage into the terminal,” another official said.

The terminal features consolidated domestic security lanes with an Automated Tray Retrieval System, swing provisions at contact gates and efficient transfer facilities to support Guwahati’s role as a regional hub.

The airport will also be equipped with full-body scanners for fast, non-intrusive security screening and Fast Track Immigration facilities for expedited clearance of Indian nationals and OCI cardholders.

Self-service smart information kiosks offering flight status updates, interactive maps, Wi-Fi access, SOS support, food and beverage and duty-free ordering, and passenger feedback will also be available, aimed at reducing dependency on airport staff and improving service delivery.

The new terminal highlights Assam’s regional heritage by providing prominent space to local brands across retail, food and beverage outlets and the Airport Village, which will house local restaurants.

"These establishments are inspired by the region’s folklore, cuisine, natural beauty and cultural heritage, ensuring every traveller experiences the authentic spirit of the state,” the official added.