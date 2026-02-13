‘Realised the immense capacity I hold for love and violence’: Vishal Bhardwaj on ‘O’ Romeo’

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Thursday said O’Romeo made him realise the immense capacity he holds for both “love and for violence together”.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, O’ Romeo hit screens on Friday.

Reflecting on his film career, Bhardwaj said revenge has been a constant theme in his films.

In a note Bhardwaj shared on Instagram, he said, “Through this film, I have realised the immense capacity I hold for love and for violence - together. Looking back at my body of work, l see a recurring theme I wasn’t even conscious of: revenge. And at sixty, I am only now beginning to understand it.”

“There is so much hatred, violence, and injustice in society — and I often feel powerless against it. It wounds me deeply. This pent-up anguish needed release. In ‘O’Romeo’, through my protagonist, I slash throats, split skulls, and blow the brains of the monsters I cannot confront in real life,” he added.

At the same time, Bhardwaj noted that alongside this violence exists an equally strong force – love.

“A love born from a lifetime of encounters with beautiful, sensitive souls who have shaped me. A love that did not let me drown. A love that pulled me out of the pool of blood. I am in love with this species called humans — forever torn between two extreme emotions. ‘O’Romeo’ is the manifestation of these polarities.”

Speaking of how proud he feels of his film, Bhardwaj further said, “Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film.”

“Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them — their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision.”

“This journey has ended on such a beautiful note that these feelings must be shared —- regardless of the outcome,” Bhardwaj signed off.

Reacting to the post, Angad Bedi wrote, “Wish you the very best Vishal sir.. this note which you have written..im going to use a cricket analogy for it... It reminds me of a bowler who is at its peak.. the runup.. delivery stride and follow through are all in sinc.. to deliver the best delivery.. @vishalrbhardwaj (sic).”

Boman Irani commented, “Brother Vishal. What you feel is what is honest. Your words aren’t an opinion. Your words are the truth. From a creator. Nothing else matters. Creators are…. Blessed… it’s not everyone’s game. When you acknowledge your co creators. You honour the truth. You honour the journey.”

O’Romeo is based on journalist-author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the action drama stars Triptii Dimri, Farida Jalal and Avinash Tiwary in key roles.