India surge past England, book T20 World Cup final vs New Zealand

A blazing knock of 89 from Sanju Samson and a disciplined bowling effort helped India beat England by seven runs in the second semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Samson laid the foundation with a whirlwind 26-ball half-century as India raced to 119 for two in the first 10 overs. Ishan Kishan also chipped in with a brisk 18-ball 39 after Abhishek Sharma fell early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samson made the most of a reprieve when England skipper Harry Brook dropped a "sitter" at mid-on and punished the bowling, particularly taking on pace spearhead Jofra Archer with a couple of towering sixes.

India eventually piled up a massive 253 for seven, with late cameos from the middle order boosting the total.

Chasing the daunting target, England suffered an early setback when Hardik Pandya struck with the very first ball of his spell to dismiss Phil Salt, while Jasprit Bumrah removed Brook to dent England further.

Despite the early blows, Jacob Bethell kept England in the hunt with a stunning century, but India’s bowlers held their nerve at the death to seal a thrilling victory.

India will face New Zealand in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad as they aim to become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title.