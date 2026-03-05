MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
T20 World Cup semi-final: Sanju Samson fifty powers India to 119/2 in 10 overs vs England

Samson and Shivam Dube were batting on 67 and 1 respectively, after Will Jacks dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 9 in the second over and Ishan Kishan got out for a brisk 18-ball 39

PTI Published 05.03.26, 08:04 PM
Sanju Samson fifty England t20 world cup

India's Sanju Samson, left, celebrates his half century with Ishan Kishan, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday. PTI

Sanju Samson blazed away to a 26-ball half-century as India raced to 119 for two in 10 overs against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Samson and Shivam Dube were batting on 67 and 1 respectively, after Will Jacks dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 9 in the second over and Ishan Kishan got out for a brisk 18-ball 39.

Samson, who got a reprieve when skipper Harry Brook dropped a sitter at mid-on, was especially brutal on Archer initially, hitting the England pace spearhead for two sixes and a few fours.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Brief scores:

India: 119 for 2 in 10 overs (Sanju Samson 67 batting, Ishan Kishan 39).

